On Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, Keller High School will host Haltom High School.

Haltom vs. Keller Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 2

5:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 4A - District 8

4A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Ridge High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Crowley High School at North Crowley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ennis High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne High School at Azle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 5A - District 5

5A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Hills High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Boswell High School