Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you reside in Hays County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Westlake High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lehman High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.