Should you wager on Jamie Benn to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Benn stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

Benn has no points on the power play.

Benn averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

