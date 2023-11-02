Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will face the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Prop bets for Duchene are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Matt Duchene vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Duchene has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 17:12 on the ice per game.

In one of eight games this season, Duchene has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in four of eight games this season, Duchene has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Duchene has an assist in three of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Duchene's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Duchene has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duchene Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 32 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 4 Points 3 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

