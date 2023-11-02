Wide receiver rankings are available here, to help you make the right calls on your NFL fantasy roster going into Week 9.

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 9

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 211.8 26.5 10.9 A.J. Brown Eagles 183.9 23 10.4 Stefon Diggs Bills 172.8 21.6 11.2 Puka Nacua Rams 152.9 19.1 11.1 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 149 21.3 12.1 Keenan Allen Chargers 148.9 21.3 10.6 D.J. Moore Bears 143.1 17.9 7.1 Adam Thielen Panthers 141.7 20.2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 139.9 20 11.1 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 130.6 18.7 8 Jordan Addison Vikings 126.4 15.8 6.5 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 122.9 15.4 9.8 Davante Adams Raiders 118.9 14.9 9.8 Mike Evans Buccaneers 113.7 16.2 7.9 Christian Kirk Jaguars 111.6 14 7.5 Justin Jefferson Vikings 109.1 21.8 10.6 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 109 15.6 7.4 Nico Collins Texans 108.7 15.5 6.9 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 108.4 15.5 8.1 Marquise Brown Cardinals 106.5 13.3 8.6 DeVonta Smith Eagles 105.2 13.2 7.1 Terry McLaurin Commanders 103.5 12.9 7.9 Courtland Sutton Broncos 103 12.9 5.8 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 102.8 14.7 7.6 Gabriel Davis Bills 102.2 12.8 5.9 Chris Olave Saints 101.7 12.7 9.6 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 100 12.5 6.9 George Pickens Steelers 99.8 14.3 7.6 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 99.4 14.2 7.6 Josh Downs Colts 99.3 12.4 7 Garrett Wilson Jets 98.5 14.1 9.7 Zay Flowers Ravens 97.3 12.2 7.6 Rashid Shaheed Saints 96.2 12 4.8 Drake London Falcons 93.7 11.7 7.1 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 92.6 13.2 8 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 92 13.1 7 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 91.1 11.4 7.2 Curtis Samuel Commanders 88.2 11 5.4 Michael Thomas Saints 87.9 11 7.6 Tutu Atwell Rams 87.6 11 5.9 Romeo Doubs Packers 84.6 12.1 7.3 Rashee Rice Chiefs 83.8 10.5 4.9 Amari Cooper Browns 83.8 12 8.3 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 79.4 13.2 7.7 K.J. Osborn Vikings 78 9.8 5.9 Josh Reynolds Lions 77.7 11.1 4.4 Michael Wilson Cardinals 77.1 9.6 4.1 Deebo Samuel 49ers 71.7 12 5.3 Jayden Reed Packers 71.2 10.2 5.3 Jahan Dotson Commanders 71.1 8.9 6.1 Nathaniel Dell Texans 70.4 11.7 5.3 Tyler Boyd Bengals 70 10 6.3 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 66.6 9.5 5.7 Josh Palmer Chargers 64.7 9.2 5.6 Cooper Kupp Rams 60.6 15.2 9.5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 55.9 8 5.1 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Titans 55.1 9.2 4.2 Tee Higgins Bengals 52.8 8.8 7 Kalif Raymond Lions 52.3 6.5 2.9 Rondale Moore Cardinals 52 6.5 3.9

This Week's Games

