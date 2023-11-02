Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oldham County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Oldham County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Oldham County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Boys Ranch High School at Gruver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Gruver, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
