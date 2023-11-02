Stars vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - November 2
The Dallas Stars' (6-1-1) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Thursday, November 2 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (2-5-1) at Rogers Place, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mattias Janmark
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars Season Insights
- With 25 goals (3.1 per game), the Stars have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- Dallas' total of 20 goals conceded (2.5 per game) is third-best in the league.
- With a goal differential of +5, they are ninth-best in the league.
Oilers Season Insights
- Edmonton ranks 25th in the league with 22 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- It has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -10.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stars vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-130)
|Stars (+110)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.