The Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard and the Dallas Stars' Wyatt Johnston are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place.

Stars vs. Oilers Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Jamie Benn is an important part of the offense for Dallas, with eight points this season, as he has recorded three goals and five assists in eight games.

Roope Hintz is a key contributor for Dallas, with eight total points this season. In seven contests, he has netted three goals and provided five assists.

This season, Johnston has three goals and four assists for Edmonton.

In the crease, Dallas' Scott Wedgewood is 1-1-0 this season, compiling 56 saves and giving up seven goals (3.5 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).

Oilers Players to Watch

Leon Draisaitl has been a major player for Edmonton this season, collecting 13 points in eight games.

Connor McDavid has two goals and seven assists, equaling nine points (1.1 per game).

Bouchard has posted three goals and six assists for Edmonton.

Jack Campbell (1-3-0) has a 4.4 goals against average and an .876% save percentage (56th in league).

Stars vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 23rd 2.75 Goals Scored 3 19th 31st 4 Goals Allowed 2.43 5th 14th 31.4 Shots 29.7 21st 15th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 10th 24.14% Power Play % 9.52% 30th 28th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 95.45% 2nd

