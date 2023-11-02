Stars vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (6-1-1), winners of three straight road games, visit the Edmonton Oilers (2-5-1) at Rogers Place on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Stars vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Oilers (-130)
|Stars (+110)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are the underdog for the first time this season.
- Dallas has not entered a game this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +110 odds on them winning this game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Stars.
- Dallas has played three games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Stars vs Oilers Additional Info
Stars vs. Oilers Rankings
|22 (25th)
|Goals
|25 (21st)
|32 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|20 (3rd)
|7 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|2 (31st)
|9 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|2 (2nd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars have scored 25 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 21st in the league.
- The Stars' 20 total goals allowed (2.5 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.
- They have a +5 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
