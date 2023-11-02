When the Texas Tech Red Raiders square off against the TCU Horned Frogs at 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 2, our projection system predicts the Red Raiders will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

TCU vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (59.5) Texas Tech 29, TCU 27

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs are 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

TCU is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

The Horned Frogs have gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average over/under in TCU games this season is 1.4 fewer points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Raiders' implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Red Raiders have won twice against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Texas Tech has an ATS record of 1-2.

Out of seven Red Raiders games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 3.3 more than the average point total for Texas Tech games this season.

Horned Frogs vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 30 25.4 35.3 26.8 24.8 24 TCU 29.4 23 36.4 20.6 17.7 27

