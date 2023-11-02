TCU vs. Texas Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 2
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Horned Frogs will attempt to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. TCU matchup in this article.
TCU vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
TCU vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-3)
|59.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|59.5
|-142
|+118
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
TCU vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- TCU has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Horned Frogs have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
TCU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+40000
|Bet $100 to win $40000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.