Texas Tech vs. TCU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 2
Big 12 play features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Texas Tech vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-3)
|59.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|59.5
|-142
|+118
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Texas Tech vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- TCU has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.