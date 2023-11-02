Big 12 play features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline TCU Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-3) 59.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-2.5) 59.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. TCU Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

TCU has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

