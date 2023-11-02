Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Travis County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutto High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Connally High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
