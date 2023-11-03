Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Boling High School vs. Brazos High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an exciting high school clash -- Brazos High School vs. Boling High School -- in Wallis, TX on Friday, November 3, kicking off at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boling vs. Brazos Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Wallis, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.