Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Boyd High School vs. Peaster High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Peaster High School will host Boyd High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.
Boyd vs. Peaster Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Parker County Games This Week
Millsap High School at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Merkel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Falls High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peaster High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tolar, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Wise County Games This Week
Nocona High School at Alvord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Alvord, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
