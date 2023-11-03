Rusk High School is hosting Canton High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, November 3.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Canton vs. Rusk Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Rusk, TX

Rusk, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Alto High School at Carlisle High School