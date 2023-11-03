Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Comanche High School vs. Eastland High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Eastland High School will host Comanche High School in a game between 3A - District 8 teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Comanche vs. Eastland Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Eastland, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Eastland County Games This Week
Rising Star High School at Moran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Comanche County Games This Week
Sidney High School at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gustine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
