There is a clash between 5A - District 18 teams in Pflugerville, TX on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Pflugerville High School hosting Connally High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Connally Pflu vs. Pflugerville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutto High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Robinson, TX

Robinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hendrickson High School at College Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve