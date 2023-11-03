Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Connally High School vs. Robinson High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Robinson High School will face Connally High School in Robinson, TX.
Connally Pflu vs. Robinson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Robinson, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Waco University High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Itasca High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbott High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waco, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Travis County Games This Week
Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutto High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
