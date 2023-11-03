Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cooke County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Cooke County, Texas this week? We have you covered below.
Cooke County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Krum High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
