Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Knox County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Munday High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin High School at Crowell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Crowell, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.