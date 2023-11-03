Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Kopperl High School vs. Bynum High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kopperl High School travels to face Bynum High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A - action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kopperl vs. Bynum Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hill County Games This Week
Blum High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Avalon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Itasca High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbott High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waco, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Bosque County Games This Week
Florence High School at Clifton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Clifton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.