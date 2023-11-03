Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Lehman High School vs. Hays High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Lehman High School is on the road versus Hays High School.
Lehman vs. Hays Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hays County Games This Week
Westlake High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
