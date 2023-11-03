The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The point total for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas played 41 games last season that ended with a combined score over 227.5 points.
  • The average total for Mavericks games last season was 228.4 points, 0.9 more than this game's over/under.
  • The Mavericks went 30-51-0 ATS last year.
  • Dallas won eight, or 27.6%, of the 29 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • The Mavericks had a record of 2-6 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +195 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dallas has a 33.9% chance to win.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • The Mavericks' winning percentage against the spread at home was .317 (13-28-0) last year. Away, it was .415 (17-23-0).
  • Looking at the over/under, Dallas' games went over 25 of 41 times at home (61%) last year, and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%).
  • The Mavericks put up 114.2 points per game last season, only 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.
  • Dallas went 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Nuggets
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
22-20
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 33-15
26-16
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 42-6
114.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
22-27
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-11
29-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-7

