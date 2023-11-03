Mavericks vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - November 3
Heading into a game against the Denver Nuggets (4-1), the Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 at Ball Arena.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|19.5
|4.5
|6
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW
