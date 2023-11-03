The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets averaged.

Dallas went 25-16 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 30th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Nuggets finished 16th.

The Mavericks' 114.2 points per game last year were just 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.

Dallas went 26-16 last season when it scored more than 112.5 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Mavericks scored 2.3 more points per game at home (115.4) than on the road (113.1).

The Mavericks gave up fewer points at home (112.7 per game) than away (115.6) last season.

At home, the Mavericks made 14.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 fewer than they averaged on the road (15.5). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.5%) than on the road (37.6%) too.

Mavericks Injuries