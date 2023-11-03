On Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT, Life School Oak Cliff High School will host Maypearl High School.

Maypearl vs. Oak Cliff Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Alvarado High School at Life High School Waxahachie