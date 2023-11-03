Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Nueces County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Robstown High School at Orange Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Orange Grove, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mathis High School at London High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Corpus Chrisiti, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
