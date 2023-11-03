Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Nueces County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Robstown High School at Orange Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Orange Grove, TX

Orange Grove, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Mathis High School at London High School