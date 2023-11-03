On Friday, November 3, Wolfe City will host Rivercrest High School, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rivercrest vs. Wolfe City Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Wolfe City, TX

Wolfe City, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hunt County Games This Week

Campbell High School at Union Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Gilmer, TX

Gilmer, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Terrell High School at Greenville High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 3

7:20 PM CT on November 3 Location: Greenville, TX

Greenville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Red River County Games This Week

Clarksville High School at Cumby High School