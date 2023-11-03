High school football is on the schedule this week in Runnels County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Runnels County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Ballinger High School at Grape Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, TX Conference: 3A - District 6

3A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Winters High School at Olney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Olney, TX

Olney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cross Plains High School at Miles High School