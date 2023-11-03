Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Taylor County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Taylor County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Millsap High School at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Merkel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
