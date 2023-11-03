On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Copperas Cove High School will host Temple High School in a clash between 6A - District 12 teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Temple vs. Copperas Cove Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Copperas Cove, TX

Copperas Cove, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coryell County Games This Week

Jonesboro High School at Evant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Evant, TX

Evant, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Conference: 6A - District 12

6A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hallettsville High School at Central Texas Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waco University High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Salado High School at Madisonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Madisonville, TX

Madisonville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Ellison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkhart High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 3

7:25 PM CT on November 3 Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy High School at Franklin High School