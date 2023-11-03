We have an exciting high school matchup in Temple, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Splendora High School hosting Vidor High School.

Vidor vs. Splendora Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Barbers Hill High School at Porter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Willis, TX

Willis, TX Conference: 6A - District 13

6A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

City View High School at S & S Consolidated High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Sadler, TX

Sadler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Orange County Games This Week

East Chambers High School at Orangefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Orange, TX

Orange, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Huffman, TX

Huffman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

West Orange-Stark High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School