Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Vidor High School vs. Splendora High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have an exciting high school matchup in Temple, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Splendora High School hosting Vidor High School.
Vidor vs. Splendora Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Temple, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Barbers Hill High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Willis, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
City View High School at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Orange County Games This Week
East Chambers High School at Orangefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Orange, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huffman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Orange-Stark High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
