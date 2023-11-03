Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Wimberley High School vs. Austin Achieve Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Achieve will host Wimberley High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wimberley vs. Austin Achieve Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Austin, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Travis County Games This Week
Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutto High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Hays County Games This Week
Westlake High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lehman High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
