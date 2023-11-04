Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Bexar County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boerne High School at Harlandale High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 4

10:30 AM CT on November 4 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Harlandale High School