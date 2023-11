If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Deaf Smith County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Deaf Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tascosa High School at Hereford High School