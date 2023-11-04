Our projection model predicts the Incarnate Word Cardinals will beat the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-2.9) 47.9 Incarnate Word 25, Nicholls State 22

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have posted one win against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have yet to go over the total this year.

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last year.

The Colonels and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last year.

Cardinals vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Incarnate Word 32.4 15.8 41.3 13.3 27.0 17.2 Nicholls State 23.4 24.9 31.0 26.7 17.8 23.5

