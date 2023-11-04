Can we expect Jason Robertson finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Robertson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Robertson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.