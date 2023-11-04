Lamar vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
The Lamar Cardinals are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
Lamar vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Lamar (-11.7)
|45.4
|Lamar 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 17
Lamar Betting Info (2022)
- The Cardinals won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- Last season, six of Cardinals games hit the over.
Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)
Cardinals vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Lamar
|20.0
|21.8
|22.3
|18.0
|17.8
|25.5
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|15.5
|28.8
|19.3
|28.3
|13.2
|29.0
