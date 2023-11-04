Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lubbock County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lubbock High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Monterey High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
