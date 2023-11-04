AAC opponents match up when the SMU Mustangs (6-2) and the Rice Owls (4-4) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

SMU has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (40.5 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game). With 394.6 total yards per game on offense, Rice ranks 63rd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 89th, allowing 392.3 total yards per contest.

Rice vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. SMU Key Statistics

Rice SMU 394.6 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463 (22nd) 392.3 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.8 (10th) 91.1 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168 (50th) 303.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (16th) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 2,362 yards (295.3 yards per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 58 times for 337 yards (42.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 338 receiving yards (42.3 per game) on 28 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has been given 56 carries and totaled 209 yards with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's 692 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 41 receptions on 71 targets with eight touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 290 reciving yards (36.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has recorded 2,138 yards (267.3 ypg) on 151-of-254 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has 456 rushing yards on 83 carries with four touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 248 yards (31 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Kerley's team-leading 319 yards as a receiver have come on 18 catches (out of 29 targets) with two touchdowns.

RJ Maryland has caught 23 passes for 315 yards (39.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jake Bailey has racked up 27 receptions for 311 yards, an average of 38.9 yards per game.

