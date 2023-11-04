Rice vs. SMU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Mayor's Cup is the prize when the SMU Mustangs (6-2) and Rice Owls (4-4) clash on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Mustangs are big favorites, by 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Rice matchup.
Rice vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rice vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-11.5)
|59.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|SMU (-12.5)
|58.5
|-490
|+365
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Missouri vs Georgia
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Penn State vs Maryland
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Kansas State vs Texas
- UCF vs Cincinnati
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Rice vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Rice has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Owls have won their only game this season when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
- SMU is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.