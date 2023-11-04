Willowridge High School - Fort Bend is hosting Santa Fe High School at 1:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 4.

Santa Fe vs. Willowridge Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 1:00 PM CT

1:00 PM CT Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Humble High School at Beaumont United

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Park at Cypress Woods High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Bridgeland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Morton Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena Park North Shore High School at Kingwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aldine Senior High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Hastings High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Seven Lakes High School at Cinco Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 2

7:15 PM CT on November 2 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Paetow High School at Tompkins High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia Lutheran High School at The Village School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazoswood at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at Cypress Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waller High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingwood Park High School at Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Goose Creek Memorial High School at Crosby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX Conference: 3A - District 7

3A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Atascocita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Humble , TX

Humble , TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at St Pius X High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Dekaney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Woods High School at Northbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy High School at James E Taylor High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3

7:15 PM CT on November 3 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Huffman, TX

Huffman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Lakes High School at Langham Creek High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Jersey Village High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Memorial High School - Houston

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4

2:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Augustine High School at The Emery/Weiner School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4

2:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Klein Cain High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4

2:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Klein, TX

Klein, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Clear Falls High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 3

6:55 PM CT on November 3 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Brook High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chester High School at High Island High School