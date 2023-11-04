Stars vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - November 4
Currently, the Dallas Stars (7-1-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Radek Faksa
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+6) makes them eighth-best in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- With 46 goals (4.6 per game), the Canucks have the league's top offense.
- Vancouver's total of 22 goals conceded (only 2.2 per game) is fourth-best in the league.
- With a goal differential of +24, they lead the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stars vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-125)
|Canucks (+105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.