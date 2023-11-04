Stars vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (7-1-1, riding a three-game winning streak) visit the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) at Rogers Arena. The game on Saturday, November 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stars vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-125)
|Canucks (+105)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 6-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas has played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 55.6% chance to win.
- Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in four of nine games this season.
Stars vs Canucks Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs. Canucks Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|29 (19th)
|Goals
|46 (1st)
|23 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|22 (4th)
|3 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (2nd)
|2 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (21st)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 29 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 23 goals to rank fifth.
- With a +6 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.