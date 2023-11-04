Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the Lamar Cardinals and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Cardinals. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Lamar Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lamar (-11.7) 45.4 Lamar 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 17

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Lions vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lamar 20 21.8 22.3 18 17.8 25.5 Texas A&M-Commerce 15.5 28.8 19.3 28.3 13.2 29

