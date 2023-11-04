The Ole Miss Rebels should win their matchup versus the Texas A&M Aggies at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-3) Over (53) Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 22

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Texas A&M is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Aggies games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The average total for Texas A&M games this year is 1.7 less points than the point total of 53 in this outing.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Rebels' record against the spread is 5-2-0.

In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Ole Miss has an ATS record of 4-1.

Ole Miss has had two games (out of seven) go over the total this year.

The average total for Ole Miss games this season has been 61.0, 8.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Aggies vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 38.9 21.4 47.2 21.2 25 21.7 Texas A&M 32 19.5 35.2 13.2 23 34

