The Texas State Bobcats (5-3) take on a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State owns the 95th-ranked defense this season (28.8 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best with 35.1 points per game. Georgia Southern's defense ranks 79th in the FBS with 382.8 total yards given up per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by generating 449.4 total yards per game.

See more information below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Texas State Georgia Southern 472.1 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.4 (31st) 410.9 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.8 (67th) 202.8 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.8 (99th) 269.4 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.6 (7th) 15 (109th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (128th) 11 (72nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (9th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 2,104 yards (263 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has 854 rushing yards on 118 carries with eight touchdowns.

This season, Donerio Davenport has carried the ball 55 times for 232 yards (29 per game) and one touchdown.

Joey Hobert has hauled in 51 catches for 663 yards (82.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Ashtyn Hawkins has put together a 452-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes on 57 targets.

Kole Wilson's 38 catches have yielded 444 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has put up 2,456 passing yards, or 307 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.2% of his passes and has collected 17 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Jalen White has rushed 106 times for 591 yards, with six touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has rushed for 330 yards on 50 carries with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has registered 65 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 665 (83.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 91 times and has four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has put up a 546-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 50 passes on 73 targets.

Dalen Cobb's 33 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 321 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas State or Georgia Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.