The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by compiling 454.1 yards per game. The defense ranks 27th (328 yards allowed per game). Kansas State has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 13th-best in points per game (37.4) and 14th-best in points surrendered per game (15.9).

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Texas Kansas State 454.1 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.6 (20th) 328 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.8 (39th) 180 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (5th) 274.1 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.6 (60th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (80th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,915 yards (239.4 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 922 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 212 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 240 yards (30 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 572 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 63 times and has registered 44 catches and four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 29 passes for 427 yards (53.4 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 35 passes and compiled 20 catches for 357 yards, an average of 44.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has racked up 1,628 yards on 63.7% passing while recording 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 313 yards with six scores.

DJ Giddens' team-high 722 rushing yards have come on 116 carries, with seven touchdowns. He also leads the team with 240 receiving yards (30 per game) on 21 catches with one touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has piled up 88 carries and totaled 466 yards with three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' 437 receiving yards (54.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 39 catches on 56 targets with three touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has collected 364 receiving yards (45.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 27 receptions.

