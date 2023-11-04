The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4) face a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the UTEP Miners (3-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

Western Kentucky owns the 62nd-ranked offense this year (395.4 yards per game), and have been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 467.1 yards allowed per game. With 360.9 total yards per game on offense, UTEP ranks 87th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 82nd, allowing 385.0 total yards per game.

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

UTEP Western Kentucky 360.9 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.4 (71st) 385.0 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.1 (126th) 159.4 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.5 (118th) 201.4 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.9 (18th) 12 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 6 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (3rd)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 yards on 73-of-129 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins has rushed for 679 yards on 123 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 529 yards across 108 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 13 catches for 184 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi has registered 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 645 (71.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 66 times and has four touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has put together a 434-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 26 passes on 47 targets.

Tyrin Smith's 19 grabs (on 30 targets) have netted him 191 yards (21.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has thrown for 2,273 yards (284.1 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 94 rushing yards on 29 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has racked up 232 yards on 47 carries while finding paydirt two times.

This season, Elijah Young has carried the ball 47 times for 187 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Malachi Corley's team-high 652 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 78 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Easton Messer has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 335 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dalvin Smith's 25 catches are good enough for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

